Weather Blog

Feeling like summer this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A warm weekend is on tap for much of Indiana as highs climb well above normal for this time of the year.

TODAY: We’ll see a few more clouds during the day today. This will keep temperatures from reaching the upper 80s but it will still be warm with temperatures well above normal. Winds will be light out of the west with highs climbing into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies should begin to clear later tonight. It stays mild with lows falling into the low and middle 60s.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be hot and a little more humid for the end of the weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. It should stay dry through the weekend.

MONDAY: The above normal temperatures will continue for the start of the new workweek. Look for a mild start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s close to 90 for afternoon. It will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

8 DAY FORECAST: Our weather pattern changes for the middle part of the workweek as a cold front moves into the Great Lakes. We’ll see a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs then drop into the lower 80s on Wednesday. Clouds and rain chances stick around through the end of the week with temperatures falling back into the 70s.