Few afternoon downpours, a quiet stretch then moves in

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spotty, quick downpours were in the region Saturday afternoon. A similar forecast is in store for Sunday with patchy fog to start off.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies linger through the morning. Scattered, quick downpours this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, High temperatures in the upper 70s with humid air.

TONIGHT: An isolated downpour early on can not be ruled out. Mostly cloudy skies remain for the early morning hours. A Super Blue Moon will be out the next two nights as well! Low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Comfortable air starts to build in gradually. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A fantastic week is ahead for central Indiana with lower humidity settling in. Temperatures will run in the 70s for most of the week before rebounding quickly for next weekend.

