Weather Blog

Few flurries this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and clouds sticking around through the morning drive. Most of the morning and early afternoon will be dry but an approaching cold front will generate more shower chances later on this afternoon and evening. Highs today will top out in the mid 40s.

Right behind the cold front, temperatures will cool off and highs Saturday will struggle to make it to the 40s with most spots in the upper 30s. We have flurry chances through the day on Saturday with no accumulation expected. Lows leading into Sunday morning will fall to the 20s as skies clear out. Sunday highs will rebound to the lower-to-mid 40s with a mostly sunny sky.

Early next week looks to remain active and cool with highs in the lower 40s Monday. The next chance of showers arrives Tuesday and Wednesday and will bring a soaker of a system. Highs will then warm to the lower-to-mid 60s in the later half of the week.