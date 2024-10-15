Few more showers Tuesday, multiple chilly mornings ahead | Oct. 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few isolated showers stick around briefly in our forecast. However, a dry pattern will reemerge through the end of the week.

TODAY: From this morning to early afternoon, a few more showers can’t be ruled out with most remaining dry. Clouds should back off more later on today. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Frost advisories and freeze warnings have been issued for Indiana. The tricky part will be the cloud cover off of Lake Michigan which may keep spots slightly warmer from NW Indiana down closer to Indy. Low temperatures in the low to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Get ready to turn on the heat in your car for the morning! Partly cloudy skies are anticipated for the daytime. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Thursday morning will likely be the coolest of the entire week with many challenging the freezing mark outside Indianapolis. Sunny and dry conditions last through the weekend. High temperatures make a return to the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.