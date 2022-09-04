Weather Blog

Few more storms for Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers and storms out there this evening, but there are still more rain chances to watch in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy. There is still the chance of scattered showers and storms early on with the best chance coming in the southern half of the state. Patchy fog may develop in the early morning hours with the light winds. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Central Indiana may wake up to some areas of patchy fog similar to Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with the chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Southern Indiana will have the highest chance of seeing rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Another day with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms possible once again. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Scattered rain chances will continue to linger through mid-week. Dew points should be in the humid category all through the week. By Thursday, the pattern should start to break up which should get rid of our rain chances. Still watching next weekend for another round at rain.