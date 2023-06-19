Final day of spring to be breezy and humid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A good portion of central and southern Indiana saw a gloomy open to the new workweek with isolated-scattered showers. We’ll track several chances for rain and near normal temperatures along as we transition through the start of summer.

Monday night: Isolated-scattered showers will continue to drift through parts of central and southern Indiana tonight. Isolated rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Lows will be in the mid 60s for what will be a more humid night.

Tuesday: The final day of spring is set to be warm, breezy, and humid with isolated showers possible.

Highs look to rise into the low 80s.

Wednesday: Expect a near normal temperature day to open up the summer season unlike last year in which we were in the mid 90s. A few stray showers may develop during the day, but most of us will be dry. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances will remain spotty Thursday before they increase Friday with scattered rain and storms possible. Temperatures look to hang around in the low 80s for the second half of the workweek. We’ll keep the chance for showers and storms going through the upcoming weekend with highs pushing back into the mid 80s and higher humidity values.