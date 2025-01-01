First snow accumulation of 2025 arrives late Thursday, stronger system possible Sunday | Jan. 1, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter coincidentally made a renewed presence as we began the new year on this Wednesday. Temperatures were held down in the 30s due to a stiff northwesterly wind.

This forecast is set to be active with several snow chances, and this does include the upcoming system this Sunday that may cause a significant impact in our local area.

Wednesday night: Scattered light snow showers/flurries will persist into tonight. Winds will also die down a bit with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: A dry start to Thursday is anticipated before our next weather system slides in. Snow looks to move in as early as late afternoon in northwestern sections of the state. Coverage expands into the nighttime hours with potential for some moderate snowfall rates.

We’re thinking up to 0.5″-1″ of snow will occur for areas mainly along and north of interstate 74. Locally higher amounts are possible. Areas south of interstate 74 will be in that coating to 0.5″ range.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Arctic air pushes in further to close out the workweek. Thursday’s system will also cause winds to turn breezy out of the northwest again throughout Friday. This culminates in a bitter day with actual air temperatures rising into the mid 20s, but wind chill values are expected to go from the teens to single digits.

7-Day Forecast: We hold onto the bitter air through the first weekend of 2025 with highs staying in the mid 20s. Wind chill values will be in the single digits at times. Then, we track the potential for an impact winter weather system Sunday into Monday. At this time, we still can’t say a whole lot in terms of specifics regarding track and exact snowfall amounts. One thing we will say is that accumulating snow is possible for areas in the Ohio valley. We just can’t say for sure who in Indiana gets the brunt of the snow and/or possible mixed precipitation. Do keep in mind that we may end up even colder than this weekend for the timeframe of next week.