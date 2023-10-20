Flip to dry weather this weekend, bigger warmup ahead next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a damp and cloudy start to our Friday, bits of sunshine broke through in the afternoon hours with winds staying a little breezy. Dry air will win out for the upcoming weekend, then, we’ll track a bigger warming trend with additional rain chances next week.

Friday night: Skies will clear out with winds turning light for tonight. This will lead way for patchy fog development. Temperatures will also turn a bit chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Cloud cover looks to break apart a bit more for Saturday with winds set to crank back up. There could be a few showers for areas in northeastern Indiana, but central Indiana will stay mainly dry. Wind gusts could push up to 25-30 MPH in the afternoon and nighttime hours. Highs will still manage to get into the low to mid 60s thanks to the expected bigger addition of sunshine.

Sunday: Temperatures will turn more chilly for Sunday despite mostly sunny skies being in place for us. Highs will struggle to make their way into the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: By Monday morning, we could be talking the potential for frost development with temperatures kicking off the day in the mid to upper 30s. Highs on Monday will find their way into the low 60s. Tuesday is when we will see the changeover to much warmer weather with highs in the 70s. Temperatures look to stay above normal for much of the workweek next week. Rain and storm chances will increase in the second half of next week.