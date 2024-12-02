23°
Flurries possible for the southern half of Indiana Monday | Dec. 2, 2024

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold air is firmly in place once again this morning. Flurries will once again be possible in some parts of the state.

TODAY: Clouds will increase this afternoon. Flurries will be possible mainly south of I-70, but there is still the chance of seeing a few in the Indy metro area. High temperatures in the upper 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will be backing off for the overnight hours, allowing our temperatures to drop off quickly again. Low temperatures in the teens.

TOMORROW: Skies improve greatly for your Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies will be in the region for the bulk of the day. High temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A low-pressure system will pass through the upper Great Lakes on Wednesday. A warm front will cross our area and briefly bump our temperatures closer to average before the trailing cold front arrives late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

