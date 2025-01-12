Flurry chance Sunday evening, arctic air returns | Jan. 12, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures finally creep above freezing today. However, arctic air firmly makes its return to central Indiana this week.

TODAY: Cloudy with winds gusting to 25 mph. A few spotty light snow showers or snow flurries are possible this evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Isolated flurries early on with an arctic front moving through Indiana. Mostly cloudy skies remain for the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid to upper teens.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with falling temperatures. High temperatures will be reached at midnight in the upper 20s then hover in the upper teens for most of the daytime hours.

7-DAY FORECAST: Light snow showers can’t be ruled out for Tuesday with a weaker storm system that will go by. Arctic air builds in with Monday night through Wednesday night being the coldest. Tuesday night will have the chance to have a couple of areas below zero. Dry conditions then remain until another system to watch next weekend.