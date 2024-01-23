Fog develops later today and lingers into tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After overnight concerns of freezing rain, temperatures are now above freezing and will stay that way through the rest of Tuesday. Fog develops later today and lasts into the overnight hours.

TODAY: Steady rain will start to taper off as we get into the early afternoon. From here, dense fog may develop and linger into the overnight hours. This could affect the evening commute with lower visibility. High temperatures near 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: Fog will be possible especially early on. Steady rain moves back into the state mainly after midnight. Low temperatures in the mid-30s. The good news is with temperatures above freezing we will not see re-freezing of the roads tonight from Tuesday’s rainfall.

TOMORROW: Rain will be most likely waking up tomorrow morning. Scattered on-and-off light showers will be on and off throughout the rest of the day. High temperatures in the low 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wet and warm conditions continue into Thursday. From Tuesday night into Thursday night an additional inch could accumulate in many sections of Indiana. Every day in this forecasting period will be above the average high temperature of 36 degrees.