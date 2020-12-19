Foggy start Sunday with some afternoon sun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A few showers will be likely this evening with mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine is possible for the afternoon Sunday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will continue through the early evening hours. Clouds hang around much of the state with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows fall close to 30.

SUNDAY: We’ll see a cloudy start with patches of fog early in the morning. Look for the clouds to decrease for the afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase Sunday night ahead of a quick system that will bring a chance for flurries on Monday. Lows fall to 31.

MONDAY: A weak system passes through the area. Look for lots of clouds and a few flurries throughout the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’ll see some sunshine Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s. All eyes will be on a storm system heading into the Midwest around Christmas. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s close to 50 on Wednesday. Right now it looks like rain develops later in the day Wednesday and changes over to snow late Wednesday or early Thursday. Colder air arrives just in time for Christmas. Highs stay in the 20s for Christmas Day.