Foggy start to a warm weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The weather for the Indy 500 qualifications is looking pretty solid this weekend. Saturday, central Indiana will have some fog, but a good amount of sun will build in.

TODAY: Areas of dense fog to start with the focus south and east of the Indy metro. These areas are under a dense fog advisory until 10 AM. Then, partly to mostly sunny skies with only an isolated chance of a shower in the afternoon, but the majority remain dry. High temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies once again. A stray shower may be possible in north-central Indiana in the evening. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will get into the mid-80s early next week until a cold front arrives on Wednesday bringing a much better chance of rain. High temperatures will still be in the mid-70s to close the week behind this system.