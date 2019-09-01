Foggy start to Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A quiet evening across central Indiana. Just a slight chance for a stray shower.

TONIGHT: A stray shower may be possible this early this evening. Temperatures fall back into the lower 70s. Skies become partly cloudy later tonight. Lows fall into the low and middle 60s.

LABOR DAY: Fog forms for the first part of Labor Day morning. It may be thick in some spots. The fog breaks by late morning and we’ll see some sunshine by lunchtime. There’s a slight chance for an isolated shower during the late afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Any showers that do form will come to end. A little patchy fog may form again by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY: It’s going to be warmer and slightly more humid Tuesday afternoon. Highs climb into the middle to upper 80s. A cold front swings through late Tuesday night sparking a few showers or storms.

8DAY FORECAST: Once the cold front moves through temperatures drop and so does the humidity for Wednesday. Nice weather is in store for the rest of the work week. Temperatures stay in the 70s with lots of sunshine for the rest of the week.