Fourth round of rain this week to arrive for the final weekend of January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we have needed to catch up on rain here in our region (and have done so very well), it was nice to get a break from any solid rain minus occasional mist. We’ll have another weather system that will move in from the southwest this weekend that could even bring some snow.

Dense Fog Advisories are once again needed for tonight into tomorrow as they will be in effect from 7 PM EST Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.

Friday night: Unlike Thursday night, we’ll be dry this time around for tonight. We’ll also keep patchy fog around with lows falling into the mid 30s.

Saturday: A dry start to our Saturday is expected with lingering fog. Dry time will extend into much of Saturday afternoon before our fourth system of the week swings in Saturday night. This will move in from the southwest and bring widespread rain through the nighttime hours.

There is potential for some snow to mix in as we get into the first few hours of Sunday.

Highs will reach the mid 40s. Winds will also stay light until mainly after midnight Sunday in which they will turn a little breezy.

Sunday: Some showers will remain possible through part of Sunday morning. By the afternoon hours, the bulk of the precipitation will be out of our area. We won’t rule out some mist/drizzle at times due to trapped low level moisture as we have had the past few days.

As far as snow accumulation goes, we’re not talking much. Accumulation will be relegated to grassy and elevated surfaces. If any accumulation occurs, it would be for areas mainly in northeastern sections of central Indiana.

We should also note too that it is almost a lock that Indianapolis finishes with a fifth straight below normal snowfall for January. Nine of ten previous January’s (including this one) have went under the average of 8.8 inches. Since the January of 2010, there have only been three of 14 instances of above normal snowfall for this month.

Highs on Sunday will be slightly cooler with numbers in the low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We’re back to quiet weather to open up the new workweek next week. Another warming trend will occur throughout next week as we progress into the month of February (starts next Thursday). There will be a low shot for a few showers on Tuesday. Highs will gradually warm closer to 50 by the second half of next week.