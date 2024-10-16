Freeze warnings for Wednesday night, warmup to follow | Oct. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continue to endure the chill in our area, but a warmup is in sight for the back half of this week.

Before that, we will have to deal with ***Freeze Warnings*** from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday morning.

Wednesday night: Prepare for the coldest night of the season and since late April. Widespread frost is expected with some areas potentially experiencing a freeze. Be sure to cover up those plants and /or bring them indoors before you go to bed tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with areas outside of Indy in the low 30s with light winds and mostly clear skies.

Thursday: After a cold start to the day, we’re in store for a warmer afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Highs will get back into the low 60s.

Friday: The warmup continues into the end of the workweek. Expect another day filled with sunshine and dry air as temperatures rise into the mid 60s.

7-Day Forecast: We warm back into the 70s for this weekend. Saturday is looking like our best weather day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures push into the mid 70s by early next week. At this time, we are not seeing any real shot for rain in this extended forecast.