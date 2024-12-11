Freezing cold Thursday with additional snow potential, much warmer Friday | Dec. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday started dry before on and off snow with some heavier bursts moved in during the afternoon hours.

This system is leading way to the coldest day this week for Thursday with additional snow chances. By this weekend, we’re tracking a warmup with chances for rain returning.

Wednesday night: Snow is set to move completely out of our area by roughly 8-9 PM tonight. However, due to tonight’s temperature drop, there is concern of a “flash freeze”. Travel with caution if you plan to do so.

Lows are going to fall all the way into the teens. Winds will also be quite breezy through the first half of tonight before they wind down a bit with gusts of 35+ MPH.

Thursday: Prepare for a bitterly cold day. Single digit wind chill values kick off our Thursday before we only make it into the 20s at maximum for the actual air temperature.

There is also the potential for some steady snow Thursday afternoon and night. A light accumulation of up to 0.5″-1″ is possible mainly along and north of interstate 70.

Friday: A warmer scenario is shaping up for the end of the workweek. Highs look to rise into the upper 30s to low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

7-Day Forecast: The warmup continues into this weekend with highs pushing towards the mid 40s Saturday. However, we’re tracking showers by the back half of the day and persisting into Sunday. Despite the rain, our warmup will not be shunted as get close to 50 Sunday. Monday features 50 degree weather with yet another possible system sliding in and bringing more rain chances.