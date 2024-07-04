Friday rain chance leads way to tolerable conditions this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beneficial rainfall greeted us through our Thursday morning, but some areas did have local flooding due to the heavy rain rates. It has also remained very muggy.

We’re looking to eventually quiet things down as we head into the first weekend of July with a drop-off in humidity.

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms will be in the process of moving out as we get near sunset. This will be just in time for the main Fourth of July festivities to take place without weather issues.

Lows will fall into the low 70s once again like last night.

Friday: More scattered showers and storms will be possible for the morning and early afternoon hours of your Friday. Severe weather is not expected for us as well. A front will be sliding through our area by early Friday afternoon, which will cause winds to turn a little breezy through the evening hours.

This will also decrease cloud cover and knock our muggy meter down a bit to being just above the discomfort line. Dew point values will be in the 70s into early Friday afternoon before they drop to the low 60s by Friday evening.

Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: The first half of this weekend won’t be too shabby weather wise. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will help make it a fairly decent day with highs in the 80s. Humidity values will also remain just above the discomfort line for Saturday.

8-Day Forecast: Slightly uncomfortable humidity values will stay in place through Sunday with highs pushing into the mid 80s. More rain and storm chances are ahead for the first half of next week. Temperatures look to hover near normal for much of next week.