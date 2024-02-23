Friday sunshine with snow arriving overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We started out with some fog across parts of the state. That is now gone and we are left with sunshine for the afternoon. Snow arrives overnight with some spots seeing minor accumulations.

TODAY: After a foggy start we are in store for a sunny afternoon. Look for sunshine all day with temperatures quickly climbing into the 40s by lunchtime. Highs climb into the 50s this afternoon. Middle and upper 40s across northern Indiana. Highs near 52. It will be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: The evening commute will be fine but clouds increase ahead of our next system. This will bring us a chance for a rain and even snow mix after 8pm. Snow is possible during the overnight hours. It will move out of here by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 20s.

Snowfall amounts will range from less than an inch here in Indianapolis to about an inch or inch and a half across northern parts of Indiana.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Snow ends by daybreak Saturday. Clouds hang around for the first part of the day with more sunshine later in the afternoon. It’s going to be chilly with temperatures below normal. Highs stay into the upper 30s on Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY: The chill is brief. Look for lots of sunshine Sunday with highs quickly climbing into the middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK

We will see temperatures climbing into the 60s next week. Near record temperatures for the first part of the week.

A potent storm system moves into the Great Lakes by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be on the warm side of it. Winds pick up and showers and thunderstorms will be likely. We are already getting clues that some of the showers and storms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center already has us under a risk some thunderstorms may reach severe criteria.