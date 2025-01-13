Frigid air lingers, light snow chance Tuesday | Jan. 13, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frigid air has returned to central Indiana. A light snow chance is possible on Tuesday along a weak clipper system.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures start to rush into Indiana today. High temperatures have already been reached in the low 30s at midnight. The rest of Monday will have temperatures hovering in the upper teens and lows with wind chill values in the single digits.

TONIGHT: A frigid air mass allows our temperatures to fall in the single digits and low teens with clouds increasing approaching daybreak.

TOMORROW: Light snow showers will be in the vicinity Tuesday morning, mainly after the heart of the morning commute. This is a quick-hitting clipper snow chance that could drop a dusting to 1″. High temperatures in the upper mid to upper teens.

7-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday morning will be our coldest one of the week with wind chill values -5 to -15. Don’t be fooled by the brief “warm-up” to close the week because we have arctic air back in the forecast next week.

There are some rumblings about a more potent weekend storm. It is too early to tell whether this will be a rain-to-flurries type system or rain-to-heavy snow. Be sure to check back in with the forecast as the week goes on.