Weather Blog

Frigid and breezy this weekend, nice warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a rather unpleasant end to the week for our Friday with stinging cold and breezy winds. Now, we will bring in the coldest weekend of the season before temperatures finally make a nice rebound next week.

Friday night: Bundle up if you’re heading out tonight as we’re talking a brisk night ahead. Lows will drop into the upper teens with wind chill values slipping into the single digits.

Saturday: A frigid start to Saturday is expected. Sunshine is set to break open a bit more, but it will become windy with gusts up to 35-40 MPH at times. Despite less cloud cover, highs will only make it into the low to mid 30s. The winds will keep us feeling like the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: The coldest morning of the season will knock at our door for Sunday morning. Prepare for actual air temperatures to only begin in the low to mid teens, and wind chill values will be in the single digits once again.

By Sunday afternoon, we will be struggling to even get out of the 20s despite abundant sunshine. Breezy winds will keep more of a stinging chill feel around as well.

8-Day Forecast: As we enter next week, this forecast will make a nice turnaround as temperatures return to the 40s on Monday. The warmup continues into the middle of the week as we enter the low 50s by next Wednesday. However, this warmup will led way to returning rain chances on Thanksgiving Day.