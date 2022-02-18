Weather Blog

Frigid Saturday, mild by Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We transitioned from a messy Thursday to a rather brisk and bright Friday. Cold air is expected to stick with us to start the weekend before a big warmup moves in.

Friday night: Another very cold night is ahead under partly cloudy skies. There is the chance for light snow showers to move across mainly the northern half of the state late tonight. Any accumulation that occurs will only be up to a light coating.

Lows will fall into the teens to low 20s. Winds are also expected to be breezy with gusts up to 30 MPH at times, which will make the wind chill value tumble a bit. Some locations will feel like below zero by Saturday morning.

Saturday: Prepare for a frigid start to your Saturday, and temperatures will only struggle to warm-up throughout the day. Breezy winds out of the northwest stick around into the first half of the day before they die down closer to sunset. Highs are expected to only rise into the 20s.

Sunday: It can’t be Indiana in the winter without wild temperature swings at times right? That is what we are tracking for our Sunday as we are set to launch into the mid 40s to mid 50s. These warmer temperatures will be accompanied with gusty winds up to 30 MPH out of the south.

8-Day Forecast: A fantastic start to the new workweek will be on deck as highs continue to bump upwards. Near 60° temps are in store for Tuesday with rain chances returning. This will then lead way for colder air and rain/snow mix chances for the latter half of next week.