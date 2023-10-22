Frost advisories tonight, warming up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our average high for this time of year is in the low 60s. Multiple times this work week, we will be warming up well above this average high.

TODAY: Clouds decrease through the morning hours. Mostly sunny skies will fully take over in the afternoon. The Colts will have the roof open and windows closed at Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon against the Browns. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Frost advisories are in place for the eastern half of Indiana. Many of these locations have yet to see a frost this fall. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Morning frost will be possible. Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures get into the mid-70s on Tuesday. Small rain chances will be possible Wednesday through Friday as high temperatures will remain around the 70-degree mark. Cooler air will arrive by next weekend once the system finally passes us.