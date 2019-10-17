Frosty Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Conditions will be clear and cold Thursday night.

Thursday Night:

A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of central Indiana from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will fall into the middle 30s for most locations. Skies will stay clear overnight.

Friday:

After a frosty start look for lots of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 60s which is right around normal for this time of year. It looks dry and clear for Friday night high school football games. Temperatures will start in the 50s then fall into the 40s overnight.

Saturday:

The first part of the weekend looks great. Look for partly cloudy skies with just a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs climb into the 70s.

Sunday:

Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. It’s going to be quiet and dry. So if you’re heading downtown to tailgate for the Colts game prepare for great weather.

8-Day Forecast:

A cold front will move through the area on Monday bringing us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will climb right around 70. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks dry with some sunshine but rain will return Thursday and Friday.