Frosty start but warm week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frosty conditions to start the work week. Temperatures warm for the week ahead.

We started out with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Some spots fell into the lower 30s. So an end to the growing season in many spots this morning. This is typical to see frost/freeze conditions around this time of the year.

TODAY: Despite the chilly start temperatures rapidly warm up this afternoon. Full sunshine will allow highs to climb into the middle 60s today. Normal high for this time of the year is around 63. We’ll see highs around normal and a few degrees above normal. It’s going to be a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy it.

TONIGHT: Temperatures stay relatively mild tonight. We’ll see lows fall only around 50 degrees. Winds do begin to pick up late this evening. Skies remain mostly clear.

TUESDAY: It’s going to be a beautiful day Tuesday! Look for lots of sunshine and well above normal temperatures. Highs climb into the middle and even upper 70s in some spots. Record high for Indianapolis is 81 set back in 1963. We could get really close to this record for the afternoon.

Clouds do begin to increase late Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. We may see a few spotty showers late Tuesday night especially in northwest Indiana.

WEDNESDAY: We’re going to see more clouds than sun on Wednesday. Spotty showers are possible on and off during the day. Best chance will be in northern Indiana. Even with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances temperatures will climb into the 70s. Highs will be at least 10 degrees maybe even a few degrees more above normal.

8DAY FORECAST: More rain chances are likely heading into the end of the workweek. Temperatures stay into the 70s for the rest of the week. Temperatures drop into the 60s for the weekend with a few spotty rain chances.