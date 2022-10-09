Weather Blog

Frosty start, sunny and seasonable Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We have another frosty start on tap across the state this morning. Temperatures start in the 30s this morning but we’ll see highs return back to normal this afternoon.

TODAY: Frost likely this morning. Look for lots of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure is in control. Temperatures climb close to normal for this time of the year in the middle and upper 60s. It may be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts near 20.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear but temperatures don’t fall as much as the last couple of mornings. Lows stay in the low and middle 40s.

MONDAY: A beautiful start to the new workweek. Look for lots of sunshine, pleasant temperatures with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Our dry stretch continues with lots of sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures climb a little more. Highs reach the middle and upper 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Our dry stretch finally comes to an end as a system provides much of the state a chance for a few showers Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures Wednesday stay in the 70s but by Thursday they fall into the 60s. Cooler temperatures continue for the end of the week and into next weekend.