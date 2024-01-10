Gearing up for next big weather system with frigid temperatures to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We dealt with some backside flurries/snow showers, cold temperatures, and breezy winds for our Wednesday. We’re not looking to calm things down much going forward as we await our next big weather system late this week.

This system is set to bring a myriad of changes that will heavily shift this forecast.

Wednesday night: Expect cold and breezy conditions under mainly cloudy skies tonight. There is potential for some snow to quickly pass through mainly north of Indy overnight. This will hardly put down any accumulating snow.

Lows will be in the low to mid 30s, but it will feel more like the lower 20s. Wind gusts will be up to 25-35 MPH at times.

Thursday: We’ll start on a breezy note before winds die down a bit Thursday afternoon and evening. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with highs only managing to reach the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: The next large weather maker we’ve been monitoring will bring in showers as early as the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Some snow could mix in early on, but at this time, the main band of snow looks to stay in far northern Indiana during Friday with central Indiana staying rainy. Winds will also quickly pick back up with gusts of 30-35 in the daytime hours.

By Friday night and through Saturday morning, rain will transition to snow and winds will crank up even more. We could be talking gusts up to 45-50 MPH late Friday through Saturday morning.

There will likely be over an inch of rain by the end of Friday across central Indiana.

Highs will scoot into the low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Snow and strong winds will persist into Saturday morning. Wind chill values on Saturday will plummet towards the single digits with highs only in the 20s. Air really turns frigid on Sunday and into next week with highs in the teens. Wind chill values at times going into next week will be near or below zero. There may also be a disturbance that pushes in some snow showers on Sunday for areas mainly south of Indy.