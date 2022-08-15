Weather Blog

Gentle weather through midweek

by: Steven Diana
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We stayed on the below normal temperature train to start the new workweek.

Monday night: An average mid-August night is expected under partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog may develop closer to daybreak Tuesday. Lows look to dip into the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies will hang around for our Tuesday as we keep dry air and light winds with us. We are not expecting a humid day, and highs will only rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Clouds are set to decrease a bit for our Wednesday, which will set up a bright picture across the region. Comfortable air will help aid in Wednesday becoming the best weather day of the week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: A small warmup looks to work into the bigger picture for the second half of the week with highs rising into the mid 80s. This will open the door for returning rain and storm chances this weekend. These precip chances will keep temperatures just below normal going into next week.

