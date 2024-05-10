Getting back on the warming trend through Mother’s Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s for our Friday, a breezy northerly wind did make it feel a little more chilly.

We’re going to see our temperatures gradually warm back up through Mother’s Day weekend with more active weather ahead next week.

Friday night: Cloud cover is set to increase throughout tonight, which will make it harder to view the northern lights going into the overnight hours. Best viewing time overall is shaping up to be roughly 10 PM – 5 AM. There will also be the chance for some showers starting after 1-2 AM.

Lows will fall into the low 50s.

Saturday: Expect a mostly cloudy start to the weekend before we turn partly cloudy going into Saturday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected through the afternoon hours too, which is good news for those going out to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for racing activity. The Indy Grand Prix, which starts at 3:30 PM, will feature temperatures in the upper 60s. The only setback will be breezy winds as gusts will approach 30-35 MPH at times.

Mother’s Day: Sunday is looking like a picture perfect day for any Mother’s Day plans. We’re talking lots of sunshine, light winds, and slightly above normal temperatures. Highs will rise into the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: As we enter the new workweek, rain and storm chances will return. Scattered showers and storms will develop Monday, especially Monday night into Tuesday. Rain chances drop off a bit Wednesday and Thursday with mainly dry conditions in place. Then, another system may slide in going into next weekend. Highs look to stay in the 70s for much of next week.