Gloomy and chilly weekend on deck with additional showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will turn chilly this weekend with occasional showers and breezy winds.

Friday night: Showers and isolated storms are expected tonight, but severe weather is not on the table for us.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with breezy winds out of the south.

Saturday: A much more cloudy and breezy day will shape up for Saturday with highs taking place very early in the morning. Then, we’ll see our temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 50s for much of the day. Isolated to scattered showers will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. By Saturday night, winds could potentially gust up to 25-35 MPH.

Sunday: More of the same is expected for Sunday with cloud cover, breezy winds, and chilly temperatures. Highs will only push into the mid 50s. Isolated to scattered showers will once again develop Sunday afternoon and night.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers will remain possible Monday with highs stuck in the mid 50s. We’ll then see a rebound into the 60s by Wednesday. This will be followed up with the potential for more rain in the second half of next week.