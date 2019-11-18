Gloomy, damp conditions will continue Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to run below average for the next few days.

Tonight: Clouds hang tough through the evening and overnight hours. Our temperatures will run chilly but not as cold as the past few overnights, with low falling to the lower 30s.

Tuesday: A weak disturbance will keep us cloudy, with scattered light rain showers from the midmorning through midafternoon. We could be cold enough early on to mix in some light freezing rain or snow in as well.

Highs will finish up in the middle 40s.

8 day forecast: A much-welcomed warmup will begin on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the middle 50s. Even warmer temperatures will arrive Thursday, but a widespread chance for showers will also move into central Indiana along a cold front. Much cooler temperatures will return starting Friday into the weekend.