Weather Blog

Gloomy once again tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gloomy conditions stay locked in place for tonight and much of Sunday, but eventually, we see changes in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Another cloudy night ahead of us in central Indiana. There is the isolated chance of a few light sprinkles early. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies once again through much of the day. However, we could see a few small breaks in the clouds in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Finally, back to partly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Soaking rainfall will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday along a strong cold front. Behind it, temperatures will be back closer to average for Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies then linger Friday into next weekend.