Gloomy Wednesday, warmer with sunshine this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another gloomy day with temperatures near normal today. We will finally see some sunshine tomorrow. Lots of sunshine is possible Saturday and Sunday with a warmer weekend on tap as well.

Today will mark 10 consecutive days with overcast conditions. Indianapolis is marking its cloudiest January in 25 years. Meteorologist Ryan Morse took a look back at the stats and explains more here.

TODAY: A little patchy fog and light mist is possible this morning. Clouds stick around for much of the day before a warmer weekend arrives. Look for overcast skies with temperatures into the upper 30s near 40. The end of January will bring near normal temperatures to much of the state. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: If you have any evening plans look for quiet conditions. Lots of clouds once again with some areas of light patchy fog. Lows fall close to freezing.

THURSDAY: It looks like Thursday will bring us a better chance for some sunshine. The beginning of February will be a warm one with highs well above normal. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs climbing into the upper 40s near 50.

FRIDAY: The clouds return for Groundhog Day. The Groundhog will most likely not see his shadow on Friday which means spring is right around the corner. Highs climb into the upper 40s.

WARMER WEEKEND

This weekend looks fantastic with lots of dry time and sunshine! Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. Normal high for this time of the year is 37 so readings will at least be 10 degrees above normal.

It will be a bit breezy Sunday and Monday. Next week still look dry with above normal temperatures into the upper 40s. Temperatures climb back close to 50 for Wednesday of next week.