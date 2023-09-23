Gorgeous weather start to Fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather has been the rule of thumb for a while here in central Indiana. The drought monitor has expanded through much of the state with many of us needing the rainfall desperately. Most of north-central Indiana is now in moderate drought.

TODAY: Happy first day of Fall! Mostly sunny and gorgeous conditions are expected for today. The Circle City Classic Parade will be perfect this morning. High temperatures right around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Be sure to look for Starlink in the night sky right around 8:39 p.m. in Indianapolis. Low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Clouds will increase as Sunday goes on. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A weak system inches closer and closer in the next few days. It will bring in some small rain chances eventually on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures through the work week will hold steady near average in the 70s.