Weather Blog

Gradual warming trend this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of us woke up to some fog for our Monday morning, and cloud cover hung around going into the afternoon hours. We look to work in more sunshine over the next few days as a slow warmup moves into our area.

Monday night: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy throughout tonight before patchy fog becomes possible closer to daybreak. Cool temperatures are expected with lows falling into the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Although tomorrow is set to be a slightly warmer day, we will back off the higher humidity values that we saw during Monday. This will lead way to the best weather day of the week as lots of sunshine will help high temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: The gradual warming trend rolls on through Wednesday with a small increase in temperatures and humidity levels. Still, it will not feel all-out miserable. Highs look to top out in the mid 80s under abundant sunshine.

8-Day Forecast: Slightly above average temperatures are set to arrive for the remainder of the week with even more uncomfortable air pushing in. As we build in this fairly warm and muggy weather, storm chances will circle back into the forecast for Friday. We will stay quite toasty and rather humid this upcoming weekend with highs cresting near the 90° mark.