Weather Blog

Gradual warmup ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After having the warmest weekend of the year, we brought in much cooler air for our Monday with active weather. We are set to dry things out through midweek as we build in another warming trend.

Monday night: Cloud cover will continue to decrease, which will lead way to a much colder night. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 30s.

Tuesday: A chilly Tuesday is ahead statewide with lots of sunshine. Winds look to also be breezy at times. Highs will only rise into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Areas of frost are possible as we wake up for our Wednesday. Abundant sunshine is set to stick around with slightly warmer temperatures in play. Highs look to top out in the mid 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend continues into the second half of the week with 60s returning to the picture by Thursday. Near 70° temperatures will then roll in for our upcoming weekend. However, this warmup will bring back rain and storm chances beginning Saturday. The start to May on Sunday looks to be near average with rain and storms possible.