Weather Blog

Gradual warmup ahead with more rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After being rewarded with much needed rain yesterday, we focused on bringing back dry air and decreasing cloud cover throughout our Wednesday. We look to bring in a small warmup going towards the weekend before additional shots for rain slide in.

Wednesday night: Have the warm jacket on hand if you’re heading out as it will be chilly tonight. Skies will stay partly cloudy as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: A near normal and dry fall day will be the story for our Thursday. Enjoy bright skies and light winds as highs top out in the upper 50s.

Friday: Enjoy a pleasant end to the week as we make a bounce back into the 60s for our high temperatures. We’ll also keep abundant sunshine around with winds staying light throughout the day.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend continues into Saturday with highs cresting into the mid 60s before another disturbance brings rain chances back by Saturday night. Shower chances remain in play through Sunday and Halloween next Monday with temperatures in the low 60s. As we go into the first days of November by midweek next week, another warmup will slide in with highs getting into the upper 60s.