Weather Blog

Gradual warmup this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We transitioned from a humid Sunday to a marvelous Monday with low humidity and bright skies. Another warming trend is on the way with gradually increasing humidity values as well for this week.

Monday night: Skies remain mostly clear as we work in a comfortable night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: The beautiful weather trend continues for our Tuesday as near average temperatures, low humidity, and bright skies continue to hang around. Highs look to rise back into the low 80s.

Wednesday: We begin to turn up the heat a little bit with highs cruising towards the upper 80s. Despite a rather toasty afternoon on deck, it will not be highly humid to end the month of June.

8-Day Forecast: The 90s return to the forecast by Thursday as we trend towards uncomfortable humidity levels to kick off the month of July. Friday is shaping up to be fairly uncomfortable with the hot and muggy air continuing. This will open the door for our next best chance for rain and storms going into the upcoming weekend. Highs will then cool back into the mid 80s, but it will feel more on the miserable side.