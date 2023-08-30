Gradually warming back up with heat set to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday was a magnificent day with pleasant temperatures, bright skies, and breezy winds out of the north.

This nice weather trend will unfortunately not last much longer as we track 90 degree weather in the longer term forecast.

Wednesday night: We will waltz into jacket weather for tonight with winds dying down a bit. Mostly clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Indianapolis has not had a 40 degree night since late-May this year.

Thursday: Beautiful weather is expected to roll on through our Thursday with temperatures set to be a touch warmer. Lots of sunshine and light winds out of the northeast will aid in a phenomenal Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: We look to warm up a little bit further to end the workweek as we find ourselves back in the 80s. The good thing with Friday’s forecast is that humidity values will stay in the comfortable zone. Plenty of sunshine will stick around with winds out of the east-southeast this time around.

8-Day Forecast: Hot air will really settle into our state for Labor Day weekend. Highs will rise into the upper 80s on Saturday with 90 degree heat back on Sunday. The 90 degree temperature trend will persist through at least the middle of next week. Some spots could see highs in the mid 90s next week.