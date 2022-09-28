Weather Blog

Gradually warming up as we head into the end of September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We struggled to get out of the 50s for a good portion of our Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday night: Prepare for another chilly night with skies becoming mainly clear. Lows look to fall into the low 40s. Patchy frost is possible for areas north of interstate 70 where temperatures look to dip into the 30s.

Thursday: A slightly warmer, yet still cool, day is ahead for our Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Highs are set to rise into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: The last day of September will feature more marvelous weather with light winds and bright skies. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The first full weekend of October will be mild, but still comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s. Low chances for isolated showers are still in place for Saturday and Sunday due to the nearby remnants of Ian. Near normal temperatures continue into next week.