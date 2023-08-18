Great football weather before heat returns next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a fantastic Friday! We started out with many spots in the 50s this morning. A few isolated spots started in the upper 40s. The cold front moved through yesterday bringing showers and storms but it also brought cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

TODAY: Daybreak this morning was at 7am and now the sunrises will continue to get Despite the cool start temperatures will warm up later this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s. Normal high for this time of the year is 84. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and light winds all day long.

TONIGHT: The first high school football game of the season is here! It’s going to be dry tonight for those games. Temperatures around kickoff will be in the 70s. Winds will be light and humidity stays low too. Temperatures fall into the 50s once again.

SATURDAY: We’ll see another cool start for the first part of the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine during the afternoon Saturday. Highs climb right around normal for this time of the year. Humidity values stay low. If you’re heading to the Colts preseason game no weather worries at all! In fact more than likely the roof/window will be open. From tailgating to kick off the weather will be great to be downtown. Highs will be into the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks great as well but a little more hot. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon. It will stay dry for the entire weekend. Humidity values increase a little.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures really begin to climb for much of next week. We could see some of the hottest air of the year next week. Highs climb into the low and middle 90s. Humidity values climb and it’s going to feel very uncomfortable. Heat indices may be close to triple digits.