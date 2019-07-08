Great start to the week

A mild and a touch muggy this morning with lots of sunshine! Highs will warm to the mid 80s today with a sunny sky through the afternoon. Humidity will drop through the day making for a comfortable afternoon. Tonight lows will cool to the lower to mid 60s with a clear sky.

Another quiet and comfy day Tuesday with highs slightly warmer in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. A better chance of storms through the day on Wednesday with our next approaching storm system. There could be a few strong to severe with a Marginal Risk from Indy and point NW.

There could be a stray shower Thursday with highs cooling to the lower 80s. Cool and comfortable end to the week. Highs will heat up this weekend with most places warming to the lower 90s with a mainly sunny sky.