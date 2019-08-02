Great weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s this weekend.

Tonight: We’re in store for a great evening if you’re heading to the Indiana State Fair. Skies stay clear with temperatures in the 70s this evening. Overnight temperatures fall into the middle to upper 60’s with low humidity.

The weekend: Great weather for much of the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Humidity stays low. Perfect for grilling or enjoying time outdoors. On Sunday temperatures warm a few degrees and this is when humidity values increase a little. It will feel like temperatures are in the low 90s by the late afternoon.

Tuesday: Rain returns to the forecast for Tuesday evening and parts of Wednesday morning. The rain is needed as some areas north of Indianapolis are abnormally dry for this time of year.

8 Day forecast: Monday we will be dry and warm. Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances return. Temperatures drop a little into the lower 80s for the middle part of the work week. With another chance for a few showers on Friday.