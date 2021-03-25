Gusty and stormy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The morning drive will be a dry and cool one with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. First round of rain and storms arrive mid morning bringing in some non severe storms. The first round will move out early afternoon with a break from the rain and storms with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

Second round of storms will move in late evening. We could see some stronger storms during that time between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The main threats with the storms will be damaging winds, a tornado or two and heavy rain. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning to into effect later tonight with wind gusts around 50-60 mph. Storms will exit overnight with lows falling to the mid 40s.

Friday will be a dry and cooler day with highs in the mid 50s. A mainly quiet weekend with a few rain chances Saturday. Highs will soar to the lower 70s with an afternoon shower possible. Sunday looks cooler and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Next week starts off quiet and mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Next chance for showers will arrive mid week with highs in the lower 60s.