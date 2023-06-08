Hazy Friday, tracking needed rain this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a perfect Thursday with comfortable and bright conditions. The end to the workweek will feature widespread haze with a good chance for rain to follow.

Thursday night: Cooler temperatures are in store for tonight with haze lingering around. Lows will fall into the low 50s.

Friday: Expect an average day in terms of temperature with lots of sunshine and hazy skies to close out the workweek. One caveat with Friday’s forecast is that air quality may worsen for some areas due to wildfire smoke becoming a little bit more dense in our region. Highs will rise into the low 80s.

Weekend: Saturday is set to be the warmest day of the weekend with highs reaching the mid 80s. By Saturday night, our attention will turn towards our next weather system. A few showers are possible Saturday night. The best chance for rain in this extended forecast arrives on Sunday. Rain coverage looks to be more on the widespread side with isolated storms possible. Sunday’s ran will cause us to only warm into the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances then become scattered next Monday through next Wednesday. Highs look to slip into the mid 70s to open up the new workweek before we quickly warm back into the 80s next Wednesday.