Hazy, hot and humid Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid today with feels like temperatures near the triple digits.

Hurricane Debby makes landfall as a category 1 storm shortly after 7:00am Monday. Moderate to heavy rainfall across all of Florida today and it will spread into the southeastern sections of the United States. The storm is expected to move very slowly over the next few days producing intense rainfall in the southeastern United States.

Debby makes landfall only 15 miles south of where Hurricane Idalia made landfall just last year.

TODAY: Hazy hot and humid conditions expected for the day today. Highs will reach about 91 degrees with feels like temperatures or heat indices into the upper 90s near the triple digits. We can’t rule out an isolated shower that could develop but coverage will be limited.

TONIGHT: Later tonight we’ll look for mostly clear skies It will be mild and muggy. Lows will fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will bring a partly cloudy sky but still hot. Hot and humid conditions continue with highs near 90 and those feels like temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s. We will see a chance for a shower or thunderstorm but most spots remain dry during the day. Rain holds off until Tuesday evening.

WEDNESDAY: The big weather story for the middle and latter half of the work week will be the lower humidity. Look for dry conditions on Wednesday mostly sunny with highs around 81. She admitted values will be uncomfortable but much better than they have been earlier this week.

7 DAY FORECAST: Dry conditions will continue for the rest of the work week and also into the weekend. We get a big break from the intense heat and humidity. Look for sunny skies Thursday all the way into the weekend. High temperatures will stay into the low and middle ’80s which is either at or slightly below normal for this time of the year.