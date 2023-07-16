Hazy skies Sunday with the return of wildfire smoke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Air quality alerts are posted statewide through Monday night due to wildfire smoke.

TODAY: A bright start, however, hazy skies will build in as wildfire smoke increases across Indiana throughout the day. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Smoky conditions continue. A few showers and storms will be possible. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Wildfire smoke lingers. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 80s.

8-DAY: Daily chances of rain are possible Monday-Thursday. None of these chances will be all-day washouts. Temperatures will be holding steady in the 80s throughout this forecasting period.