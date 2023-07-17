Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect another hazy day with smoke from Canadian wildfires. Showers and storms are possible later this afternoon.

TODAY: Lots of haze again today. Air quality alerts are in place through midnight for unhealthy conditions. We’ll see some hazy sunshine today with the potential for storms to develop along a cold front. Best chance of thunderstorm development will be along and south of I-70. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall. There’s a slight risk some of the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria in southern Indiana. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms are possible early in the evening with heavy rainfall. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: We may see a little smoke and haze to start out the day. Look for mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with light winds. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s. Much of the day should be dry but some showers and storms develop later in the afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms in southern Indiana may be on the stronger side.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday as a system approaches the state. Highs stay in the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: More showers and storms are possible Thursday. Thursday looks like it will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s. Skies stay partly cloudy through the end of the week and weekend. Temperatures drop a bit with highs staying in the lower 80s through the weekend and early next week.