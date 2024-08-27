Heat Advisory Tuesday with feels like temps 100+ | Aug. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Heat Advisory is in place for the afternoon across much of central and northern sections of Indiana. The high heat and high humidity continue for the rest of the workweek.

TODAY: Heat advisory begins at 11:00 a.m. today and last until 9:00 p.m. for much of Indiana. Feels like temperatures or heat indices will be into the triple digits. Actual air temperatures will climb into the mid and even upper 90s in many spots. A few locations may hit the triple digits. Lots of sunshine for the day today with a few clouds later in the afternoon. And the winds will remain light so we’re not going to see any relief from any kind of breezes. The record high temperature for today is 97 set back in 1948.

TONIGHT: We will see partly cloudy skies later this evening. If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game it will be a hot one. First pitch will be into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures near 100. Overnight and isolated shower thunderstorm possible with temperatures into the lower 70s. Best chance for seeing showers and thunderstorms will be in northern Indiana overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot and humid afternoon expected on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with heat indices into the triple digits. Partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of those thunderstorms one or two of them may be on the stronger side with some gusty winds. There is a marginal risk some of those thunderstorms may reach severe criteria.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: The 90s continue for your Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s. The last time we had 7 days consecutive into the 90s was back in July of 2020.

On Friday we’ll see a cold front move throughout this state bringing showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. This will set the stage for cooler and less humid air to work in for the weekend. He’s on Saturday and Sunday will be into the lower 80s with dry conditions. Right now looks like Labor Day will be into the 70s with dry conditions.