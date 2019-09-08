Heat and humidity return next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Cloudy but cool tonight.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy this evening. Any showers around will come to an end around sunset. Clouds begin to clear after midnight. We’ll see one more cool and comfortable night before the heat and humidity returns. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s close to 60 again.

MONDAY: A few clouds will be possible early in the morning, otherwise look for mostly sunny skies. It’s going to be warmer and just a little more humid. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear but it’s going to be mild and a bit muggier. Lows stay in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Summer returns this week. Highs climb into the upper 80s close to 90 Tuesday. It’s going to be mostly sunny and humid. Feels like temperatures will also climb into the middle 90s.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs stay in the upper 80s and near 90 for the middle of the work week. There’s a slight chance for a few showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures continue to be at or above normal in the low to upper 80s.